We were like groundnut and banana – Xandy Kamel accuses ex-friend of snatching her husband

Barely a year after her marriage, actress Xandy Kamel revealed that her union with sports presenter, Kaninja, may have hit the rocks.



In a recent rant on her Facebook page, the actress accused her husband of having an affair with an ex-girlfriend, who also happens to be her former best friend.



“You claim my husband has come to you to beg you to date him again, and you claim that it is karma that has led you to snatch my husband. That is no problem.



“You claim again that I Xandy snatched my husband from you. I want you to be factual with your claims. Do your possible best to give the right information. I knew you, and I was very close to you. We used to be play buddies. We were like groundnut and banana. We were like five and six but then you started giving me attitude all of a sudden,” she flared.

Shedding tears at a point during her outburst, the outspoken actress accused her husband of ganging up with her undisclosed former friend against her.



According to her, she has suffered trauma and abuse as a result of her husband’s infidelity, throughout her marriage.



She went ahead to state that she is ready to relinquish her marital status in a divorce and thus urged her estranged husband to serve her with a divorce.



Watch her rant below:



