We were told Spike Lee was busy; we left a message – Nat'l Film Authority reacts

The National Film Authority (NFL) has responded to claims by American movie icon Spike Lee that no one from Ghana's movie industry or institutions engaged him while he was on a three-day stay in the country.

In a video circulating on social media, Spike Lee, in conversation with Accra-based Asaase Radio, alleged that even though his coming to Ghana was widely publicised and he was open to engaging with local movie industry figures and students in the film institutions, no such opportunity was presented to him.



Spike Lee also claimed he was well acquainted with the movie industry in Nigeria and not Ghana's.



“I did not know - I was not aware that there is a thriving film industry in Ghana," he said. "I know about Nigeria. And I made the point... It was publicised that I was coming and no one approached me from the film office [in Ghana]."



Questioned, he answered that he had no knowledge of Ghana's National Film Authority (NFA), adding that no one from the establishment, including Chief Executive Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, had reached out to him.



In a rebuttal, the NFA has released a statement saying it in fact contacted Lee's team but officials were told the 'Malcolm X' movie maker was busy.



As an opening, the NFA asserted that for three years, it has "worked assiduously to position Ghana as a film and content destination and called on the world to shoot in Ghana," citing a networking effort at the recent Oscars week.

Ms Asante's outfit further noted that they only learned about the 66-year-old movie producer's visit to Ghana via an unspecified "on air" medium.



"As excited as we were to hear this news," the NFA said, "the Authority’s CEO was on her way to meet... when the Authority was informed that his schedule was busy for the evening…"



That notwithstanding, "the Authority relayed a good will message from the CEO reiterating Ghana’s welcome and particularly the film industry and expressed our desire to commence a conversation," the statement continued.



An appeal concluded the NFA's rebuttal.



"We use the opportunity to call on all organizers of such trips to inform the necessary agencies to ensure that Ghana takes full advantage of all opportunities for the benefit of all," it said.



