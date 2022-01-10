'We will link up' - Sarkodie replies Chance The Rapper

Rapper Sarkodie and America's Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper visits Ghana

Chance The Rapper shares desire to meet Sarkodie



Sarkodie to meet America's Chance The Rapper



Rapper Sarkodie is set to grant American rapper and music producer, Chance The Rapper's wish of meeting him in person.



Chance The Rapper has been in Ghana for the past few days. Judging from his post and visits to tourist sites, he is indeed having a time of his life.



On Sunday, January 9, the rapper in a tweet revealed that he has embarked on almost every adventure in the country but was yet to meet Ghana's most decorated artiste, Sarkodie.



His tweet read: "I’ve done everything in Ghana except meet @sarkodie."

In response to his viral post, Sarkodie on January 10 promised to meet up with the American rapper before he departs from the country.



He wrote: "We linking up before you get on that plane."



The tweet confirms Sarkodie's willingness to catch up with the Chicago rapper before he leaves for the United States.



