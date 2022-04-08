0
'We will miss him' - DKB mourns Psalm Adjeteyfio

Dkb1 The late Psalm Adjeteyfio and Comedian DKB

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular actor reported dead

DKB shares memory of late Psalm Adjeteyfio

Son of Psalm Adjeteyfio confirms his passing

The news of the demise of veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio aka T.T, famed for his role in the popular series 'Taxi Driver' has attracted tons of tribute from Ghanaians as well as sympathizers.

Comedian DKB upon receiving news of T.T's death took to his Facebook page to celebrate his life and legacy, noting that movie lovers will forever miss him.

According to DKB, who described the late actor as a legend, his acting roles made his "childhood amazing".

"I just learned of his passing. Rest in peace legendary Psalm Adjeteyfio and thank you for making our childhood amazing! You inspired a lot of us. We'll miss you Apnkyiniti," he shared on Facebook.

The son of the late actor, Nii Adjei Adjeteyfio, speaking to Citinewsroom.com disclosed that Mr Adjeteyfio died on arrival at a hospital in Dodowa on Friday, April 8, 2022.

He added that his father battled diabetes and other ailments.

See the post below:

