We will never pay to win an award – Tagoe Sisters

Gospel music duo, Tagoe Sisters

Famous gospel music duo group, Tagoe Sisters have indicated they will never pay to win any award in their lives.

According to them, there is no honor in doing such a thing because it goes a long way to paint a picture of the sort of person such an individual is.



They stressed that if they will win an award, they will want to work hard for such an award, rather than pay for it.



Tagoe sisters added there are musicians who pay monies to owners of award schemes just to get recognition.

They told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9fm that, the main goal as gospel musicians is to win souls for Christ and not for awards.



They revealed that the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana music awards have refused to reward them ever since its inception.