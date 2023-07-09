We won’t play your songs on Police TV if you don’t meet a standard – IGP Dampare

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has stated that the newly launched television channel of the Ghana Police Service will be used to promote the entertainment and arts industry.

Speaking to some musicians and industry players on Police TV, the IGP emphasised that one would have to meet a certain standard to merit such promotion on the platform.



“So what we are doing is that we are bringing onboard the Ghanaian acts who meet the standard; over here if you don’t meet the standard, yours songs will not be played,” he stated.



Without being specific about the given standard, the IGP emphasised that qualified acts will enjoy the benefits of having their music videos aired and also have their events promoted on the platform for free.

“We will give them this platform to air all their albums and when they are doing any programme and they want we will advertise for them for free. So we advertise for you and then you bring your music videos so that we play them for you. That’s what we are going to do,” he said.



Under the leadership of Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Ghana Police service has undertaken immense logistics and image transformation with the TV station owned and managed by the Service being the latest initiative.



GA/SARA