We won’t sit and watch you play with our future – Yvonne Nelson to Akufo-Addo

Yvonne Nelson And Friends Petition Government With Savetheghmovieindustry 610x400.png Yvonne Nelson is a movie producer and actress

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson is on a ranting spree as she has taken to Twitter to lament the rising cost of living in the country and the government’s seeming unperturbed posture to change the narrative.

The actress in a series of tweets condemned the government for what she described as failure on its part to deliver on the juicy promises made to the Ghanaian people during the campaign period.

According to her, the New Patriotic Party and its then-presidential candidate, Akufo-Addo deceived Ghanaians with promises and it is evident that they care not about the economic situation in the country after their mandate was renewed.

Tweeting at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the filmmaker maintained that the public will not sit aloof while the president and his government take the country for granted.

“Deceiving us? My Generation? We won’t sit and watch you guys play with our future and that of our kids. Ghanaians deserve better,” one of her tweets sighted by GhanaWeb read.

“One thing about this government ……they don’t care….. but, they care about Power and the prestige that comes with it. we will start making y’all care,” another read.

She also took a dig at the government for failing to be accountable.











It is unclear what Yvonne Nelson intends doing but the actress is in the history books to have organized a successful ‘Dumsormuststop vigil’ in 2015 to put pressure on the John Mahama government to resolve the three-year power crisis.

Ghana’s economic situation continues to worsen. Prices of goods and services keep increasing astronomically amid calls for the resignation of finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta. Some have also urged the president to reshuffle his ministers but to no avail.

After the electronic transactions levy (e-levy) introduced by government to generate additional revenue raked in only 10% of estimated revenue, the government backtracked its decision to never go back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



