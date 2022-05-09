Wearing blonde hair isn't sinful - Lady Prempeh

Gospel singer, Lady Prempeh

Gospel musician dyes her hair blonde

Lady Prempeh talks about her wild' look that attacked backless



Lady Prempeh says blond hair isn't a sin



Gospel singer, Lady Prempeh has disclosed that there was a reason for her blonde hair which attracted mixed reactions from the public with some criticizing her for the 'worldly look'.



Lady Prempeh has disclosed that her 'wild' look was to preach the gospel and also serve the purpose of her single titled 'Enka Ho Da' released four years ago.

Despite the stiff opposition, the celebrated singer maintains that there is nothing wrong with a gospel musician wearing blonde hair.



Speaking at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with GhanaWeb's entertainment journalist, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, she revealed the inspiration behind her look adding that she might consider rocking blonde hair in the future.



"With my blond hair which went viral, I had a single titled 'Enka Ho Da' and I wanted to explain what the lyrics was about. No matter how blonde your hair is or no matter how bad your life is, things can change. So, 'enka ho da', it will definitely go back.



"After some time, I dyed it black but when I did that, people didn't notice that. Obviously, we are always rooting for the bad news...I love blonde hair, I would be going back but I actually made that for the video. Wearing blonde hair isn't anything sinful," said the gospel singer.