Wedding photos of Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor cause a stir

Dr UN Joyce Dzidzor 3d.jfif Joyce Dzidzor and Dr UN

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users have expressed their views following news of a purported wedding between the organizer of the controversial Global Blueprint Excellence Awards, Dr. Kwame Owusu Fordjour, known chiefly as Dr UN and the former AIDS Commission Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor.

Joyce in a Facebook post on Wednesday published a video of herself wearing a white wedding gown fit for a bride with a message that claimed she has tied the knot.

"Congratulations. I got married yesterday. My family and friends organised a surprise marriage for me," read the caption of her video.

In a follow-up post, Joyce Dzidzor named Dr UN as her husband in photos that captured them loved up.

"All photos from my wedding yesterday. I thank God for blessing me with a loving husband," she wrote.

The development has caused a section of the public to react with many doubting the supposed union. According to them, it seems the two personalities were pulling the legs of their fans.

Others have also sent congratulatory messages to the supposed lovebirds.

OPD/BB

