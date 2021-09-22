Wedding planning expensive in December due to high demand – Event MC reveals

• Cost-sensitive couples have been advised to plan their weddings in off-peak seasons

• MysterPratt believes organising a wedding in December is expensive



• He adds that off-peak seasons are between February and April



Men who are planning to walk down their women down the aisle have been admonished to consider doing so during off-peak seasons, especially if they want to cut down on wedding expenses.



Event MC, MysterPratt made this call on Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV where he revealed that vendor prices shoot up in December which happens to be a peak season.



He added that couples really need to pay attention to the seasons as that will guide them when it comes to settling on a date for their wedding.



"There are peak seasons and there are off-peak seasons. If you are going to get married in December, it is very likely that you will pay more. The demand is very high in December, families are travelling down and so the demands shoot up, it's a peak season.

"If you know you don't have enough money, why do you decide to do it in a peak season? You need to think twice about it, an off-peak season will be between February and April. You can decide to put it around that period, at that time, MysterPratt might not be overly booked so even if you talk to him, he can slash it by 30% or 40%," he told host of Moans and Cuddles, Paulina Dedaa Opoku.



As part of his advice to couples, MysterPratt noted that wedding planners are necessary, as they are capable of using their network and influence to get better deals for the bride and groom.



"Some people are able to leverage on relationships to cut down on cost. I know of a gentleman, for all the top-notch vendors he brought, he had about 50-60% discount. It is because of his relationship with vendors, you might see it on social media and say this wedding will cost about GH¢150,000 or GH¢300, 000 because of the calibre of vendors onboard.



"Start planning, look at your inflows, even if you put down a GH¢1,000 every month for five years, you can save for your wedding. There are people who plan their vacations, you can plan and save some amount of money for your wedding," MysterPratt noted.



Watch Moans and Cuddles below:



