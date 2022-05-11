Weed is not for everyone - EL's controversial tweet that triggered reactions

Rapper EL

Rapper Elom Adablah, better known as EL got fans confused over his Wednesday afternoon post on marijuana, a plant which is illegal in the country.



His tweet that read "Weed eh! Weed is not for everybody," has attracted lots of questions with some of his colleagues in the music industry, Joey B and Pappy Kojo reacting to his assertion.



The 'Frodo Baggins' singer got his fans sharing their first-time experience with the intake of weed and how it almost took over their senses.

EL also had some individuals reminding authorities to consider legalising marijuana considering the economic benefits it has.



A Twitter handler @startupsgh wrote: "We are researching and using science-based, enclosed system of planting cannabis for the pharmaceutical industry. The prejudice stems from paranoia but in all things, except you are a fool, you ought to be prodent and ethical in the use of the weed. It has to be LEGAL."



Reacting to the post, others commented that EL's message might be a jab at an unknown person.



