Wendy Shay announces new date for the release of her ‘Enigma’ EP

Official artwork for the project

Source: Fiifi Adinkra

Award-winning musician, Wendy Asiamah Addo, affectionately called Wendy Shay in showbiz circles, has announced a new release date for her much-anticipated ‘Enigma’ EP.

The original release date as revealed by the Rufftown Records signed songstress was Friday, October 21, 2022.



However, Rufftown Records and Wendy Shay have decided to push the release of the ‘Enigma’ EP to November 11, 2022.



Wendy Shay will release the first single off the EP on Friday, October 21, 2022, to whet the appetite of all her fans and give music lovers an insight into what they should expect on the full EP.



Wendy Shay has released two songs so far in 2022. ‘Survivor’, the first single she released in 2022 is a song that talks about how she survived a major heartbreak from her ex-lover and is without any doubt chalking a lot of successes ever since its release.

It has topped many music charts and recorded over 70 million total streams on various music streaming platforms, including the popular video viewing and sharing platform, YouTube.



Wendy Shay stepped up her A-game for the year with the release of the much-talked-about song titled ‘Warning’.



The hot jam has fast become a street anthem for a lot of music lovers, especially ladies who associate with the lyrics Wendy Shay passionately sings about in the song.



Wendy Shay with Rufftown Records has a conviction that all their fans and music lovers across the world will be blown away when her first EP is finally released on November 11, 2022.