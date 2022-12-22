0
Wendy Shay causes a stir at Mozama Disco with sultry dance

Thu, 22 Dec 2022

Singer Wendy Shay on Tuesday, December 21, got the fans at Mozama Disco crazy with her sultry dance that came along with her performance.

When the 'Survivor' hitmaker mounted the big stage, the teeming crowd welcomed her with resounding cheers.

She in turn gave her all on stage when she 'whined and broke" her waist in an all-black mini playsuit that hugged her body tightly.

Black Sherif's maiden concert dubbed Mozama Disco came off at the La Palm Royal Beach, with a host of Ghanaian artistes passing through to support the young rapper.

Celebrated artistes including KiDi, Cina Souls, Gyakie, La Meme Gang, Fameye, Lasmid, Bosom P-Yung, and a host of others graced Blacko's debut flagship concert.

Watch the videos below:





