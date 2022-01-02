Wendy Shay celebrates Shatta Wale for sacrificing himself to 'arrest' 2021 doom prophecies

Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale

Rufftown Records signed musician, Wendy Shay is full of praise for her colleague, Shatta Wale for the silent role he has played in supposedly helping to bring an end to the famous 31st December night doom prophecies by popular Ghanaian ‘men of God’.

For anyone who has been in the country in the last five years or more, it was becoming a norm that after each 31st December vigil service by churches in Ghana, the issues that will become very topical is those about prophets mentioning the popular people who were likely going to die in the new year.



However, prior to the 2021 Vigil service, the Ghana Police service released a statement and said it will prosecute any pastor, prophet, or bishop who prophesies harm, danger, and death of any individual or group without proof of the prophecy being true.



Coincidentally, the 31st December vigil service took place last night and from the look of things so far, it appears no man of God publicly gave any prophecy about the death of a Ghanaian celebrity or mass burning of markets in Ghana as it has always been the case in the previous years.



In reaction to this new development, Wendy took to her Instagram page to heap praises on Shatta Wale for helping to achieve this.

She cites his recent arrest and imprisonment following the decision to fake his kidnapping as a way of validating one of such prophecies by a prophet called Jesus Ahoufe as the major reason why the IPG, George Akufo Dampare had to release the statement cautioning them.



Wendy Shay captioned the photo of Shatta Wale she shared: “In 2020 A Prophet prophesied that I was going to be kidnapped..the fear and panic alone Oh God. For the first time in so many years. We have crossed 31st night without any doom prophecy. Thanks to the IGP but this sacrifice was made by @shattawalenima. I celebrate you King.”



