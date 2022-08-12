1
Wendy Shay collaboration coming very soon – Adina

53954444 Adina and Wendy Shay

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian multiple award-winning singer Adina has revealed a collaboration with singer Wendy Shay will be coming out very soon. 

The occasional model was with Larry Bozzle on CTV’s ‘Time with the Stars’ on Tuesday 9 August 2022.  

During the phone-in part of the show, a caller who identified herself as Angela, calling from East Legon, asked, “I want to tell you '[that] you are looking very very beautiful. When are we looking forward to you and Wendy Shay’s music together?”

Adina followed with, “Aww. Very soon. Very soon.”

Later when Larry asked for details, she responded, “I’m not gonna give a time but fingers crossed. It’ll happen.” 

Over the years, much of Adina’s collaborations have been with dominant males on the Ghanaian music scene. The latest being her effort with label mate Kuami Eugene called ‘All Correct’.

