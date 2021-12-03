Wendy Shay finally gets an answer from Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni shows Wendy Shay the way to win a Grammy

Rocky Dawuni has responded to Wendy Shay's

Wendy Shay asked Rocky Dawuni for tips to be nominated at the Grammy



Rocky Dawuni tells Wendy Shay getting a Grammy nomination is through hard work



Rocky Dawuni has responded to Wendy Shay's question on how to get a Grammy nomination.



The RuffTown Records signee recently sent a passionate appeal to the two-time Grammy nominee following news of his nomination at the 64th Grammy Awards.



Wendy Shay in a Tweet stated, "Chairman Rocky Dawuni Show us the Grammy way cos connection dey pass application."



Sharing his experience, Rocky Dawuni told Wendy Shay on Angel FM that, getting nominations at Grammy does not include ‘connection’.

He explained, "[With] Grammy nominations, you have to work, record a good album because the albums that are submitted to the academy are albums that have imparted all around the world.



"So, every year, when all these releases come to the academy across the globe, the academy then settle the best out of the lot, then to the academy members to review the settled albums and vote.



The votes are then sent to an independent auditing company to tabulate the results and announce them to the world..."



Rocky Dawuni noted that the process is very intense but Ghanaian musicians, who want to be nominated must be willing to compose great songs and make sure that the composition has a quality sound.



TWI NEWS