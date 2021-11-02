Wendy Shay hints at release of Christmas banger

Wendy Shay

Wendy shay has hinted to fans on her Instagram about releasing a Christmas banger stating she smells the blessings of the month already.

“SHAYGANG how about a Christmas Banger? I smell the blessings of this month already. Happy New Month”, she shared.



Her fans received the news with lots of love and fire emojis with one saying “wow I can't wait to hear”. This will be the sixteenth song released by her this year if this Christmas jam song is released.



Among the 15 songs already released by Wendy Shay this year was a song titled ‘John 8:17’ - a collaboration that was said to have been done with Ebony Reigns when she was alive. Their song collaboration was met with so much love on Youtube with most of the comments affirming how much they miss the late female composer.

The songs released were not just the only thing that happened in Wendy’s life this year. At the beginning of the year, she amassed criticisms about her looks as she changed her appearance completely. She later cleared the air asserting that she wanted to be unique and outstanding.



“I always want to be unique and outstanding. I feel as an artist you should be excited. You shouldn't be one way and boring and this is how I like to express my creativity, through my hair and looks” she expressed on Y97.7FM’s entertainment podium in September.