Wendy Shay is responding to treatment – Bullet

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rufftown Records, Ricky Nana Agyemang popularly known as Bullet, has stated that Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay is responding to treatment after she was involved in a road accident.

The accident occurred on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the ACP Kwabenya High Road when a Tipper truck hit the singer’s car from the back, according to reports.



In a press statement available to GhanaWeb, it was mentioned that Wendy Shay is in a stable condition and is expected to recuperate fully in no time.



The said statement, released on Monday, September 11, 2023, and signed by the CEO of Rufftown Records reiterated that there is no cause for alarm regarding Wendy Shay’s situation.



“According to the latest reports, Wendy Shay is in a stable condition and is expected to make full recovery,” portions of the statement read.



They also thanked the general public for the concern shown towards Wendy Shay in these trying times and called on Ghanaians to support the musician in prayers as she continues her recovery.



"Rufftown Records, family, and friends would like to thank everyone for their prayers and for the outpouring of love and support from fans and well-wishers. We will ask for your prayers for Wendy Shay during this time,” an aspect of the statement read.



Background

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, was involved in a car accident.



Reporting from the scene, Deputy News Editor of UTV, Prince Obimpeh, said: "Between the ACP Junction and the Kwabenya stretch, you know the road is usually clear at night, and so the cars are usually at top speed, even though there is police presence on the road. A short distance away from the KNUST Accra Campus Junction, coming out of the valley, I saw people gathered around a car. So, I decided to park and see what was happening. Upon checking, I realized a lady was coming out of a car. She had dreadlocked hair just like Wendy Shay.



"So, I said, let me rush and see, and upon getting closer, I saw it was Wendy Shay. The Wrangler she was using has a custom registration, 'Shay.' Quickly, I got closer to her and asked her what was happening. She said she can't talk much, as she's in severe pain in the head because she hit her head on the dashboard."



Read the full statement below



We are pleased to announce that Wendy Shay has survived a fatal accident and is currently responding to treatment.



The accident occurred on Sunday, September 10, around 12 midnight at the ACP Kwabenya High Road when a Tipper Truck hit the singer's car from the back.



The singer was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she received prompt medical attention.

According to the latest medical reports, Wendy Shay is in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.



Rufftown records, family and friends would like to thank everyone for their prayers and for the outpouring of love and support from fans and well-wishers.



We still ask for your prayers for Wendy shay during this time.



Thank you.



Ricky Nana Agyeman



CEO Rufftown Records



Dufftown RECORDS

mailto:email:rufftownrecordsgh@gmail.com Phone number:0201584877



SB/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch some of our programmes below.





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







