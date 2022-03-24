Wendy Shay predicts Ghana 2 - Nigeria 1 match

Wendy Shay predicts Ghana's win against Nigeria

Ghana and Nigeria playoff comes off on March 22, 2022.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles touch down in Kumasi



Ghana’s 27 man squad selected by Coach Otoo



RuffTown Records signee, Wendy Shay, has given her predictions for Ghana versus Nigeria's match coming off on March 25, 2022.



According to the female vocalist, Ghana will win against Nigeria with two goals and one in the upcoming game in Kumasi.



Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Kumasi, Ghana for the first leg of their World Cup play-off against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Eagles, who announced nearly two hours ago that they are en route to Ghana, have safely arrived and gone through the necessary process at the Kumasi airport.



A contingent of 25 players, technical team, government and NFF officials have touched down in the country for the match on Friday, March 25, 2022



On March 22, 2022, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, announced a 27-man team for the 2022 World Cup play-off.



The squad unsurprisingly has usual suspects Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Kofi Kyereh.



Despite widespread rumours of local representation in the team, only Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah made the squad.

The team has four goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders, four wingers, and four strikers. There are also some new faces with Dennis Odoi and Felix Afena-Gyan leading pack.



