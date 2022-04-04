Wendy Shay rubbishes Abeiku Santana’s rant, cites absenteeism at Grammys

Female vocalist, Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay tackles Abeiku Santana



Ghanaian female vocalist, Wendy Shay has thrown a subtle shade at Abeiku Santana for jabbing some artistes who didn’t show up at the 5th 3Music Awards.



In a rebuttal, the Ruff Town Records signee on her Twitter account said that even at the Grammy Awards, 80% of artistes did not show up hence, does not see the fuss about Ghanaian musicians not attending a local awards event.



"80% of the Grammy winners didn’t show up. Grammy sef Artiste no Dey rep. Mmo ma yen dwen y3n ho,” she said in Twi on April 3, 2022 - to wit, cut us some slack.

The ‘Bedroom Commando’ crooner’s post follows a rant by broadcast journalist, Abeiku Santana, who slammed some nominated artistes for failing to honour their invitation to the 5th edition of the prestigious 3Music Awards.



According to Abeiku Santana, it was unrefined for a nominated artiste who was informed to the last detail of their nomination not to attend the event.



“Any artiste that was nominated and was duly informed and refused to honour the invitation, shame on you. You are so so so uncultured, you are uncivilized. That's what I want to tell you,” he said on his ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwoo’ show.



He further noted that in the near future, artistes will be in dire need of tickets just to attend the 3Music Awards, hence the need for them to accord the scheme the needed respect by honouring their invitation especially when they have been nominated for awards.



“So, if you are an artiste and you were nominated and you were duly informed or notified that you have been nominated, let's give respect.

“A time will come when you will beg and chase for the 3Music Awards ticket. Whether you are A artiste or whatever artiste,” he added.



The 64th Grammy Awards was held on April 3, 2022 at Las Vegas.



