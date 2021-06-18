Wendy Shay’s 2 years celebration was unnecessary – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

One can recall that exactly a year ago in 2020, popular Entertainment Pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo asserted that Wendy Shay’s decision to celebrate two years in active music at that time was needless.

Buttressing his points during a discussion on GhanaWeb’s ‘Bloggers Forum’, Arnold said Wendy Shay’s achievements within that particular two-year period are not extraordinary to merit a celebration.



Read the full article as first published by mynewsgh.com below:



Wendy Shay was in 2018 introduced by Bullet, CEO of RuffTown Records as the label’s newest signee. This was a few months after the demise of Ebony Reigns, an artiste on the label whose death threw the country into a state of sorrow.



Some were furious and argued that the label should have waited for a while before introducing what they termed as a replacement to the deceased.

Although Arnold was one of such persons, he mentioned in his submission that Wendy Shay needs to be given plaudits for her achievements so far.



“We should applaud her because in the spate of two years, the songs she has released, the ambassadorial deals she’s signed… It’s not easy,” he told host Abrantepa. “To actually be in the game for two years and have this level of critical mention… Now, we can sit here and name out the top 10 Ghanaian artistes and not leave Wendy Shay out. And we can also list three Ghanaian female artistes who have been dominant in the last two years and Wendy Shay will be in the first two.”



