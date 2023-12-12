Wendy Shay’s apparel does not make her a lesbian – Charlie Dior to critics

Wendy Shay and Charlie Dior

Popular US-based Ghanaian fashion critic, Charlie Dior has dispelled claims that songstress, Wendy Shay is a lesbian due to the way she dresses.

According to him, a friend called him to assert that she thinks Wendy Shay is a lesbian due to the way she carries herself with her fashion style which tends to portray her as a male instead of a female.



He clarified that the fact that Wendy Shay dresses in a certain way does not make her a lesbian because such people do not have an identity when it comes to fashion.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Charlie Dior urged Ghanaians not to harbour the idea that Wendy Shay is a lesbian due to her fashion style.



“One of my friends called me some time ago and said that she thinks Wendy Shay is a lesbian, then I asked why she would say that. The person said it was because of the way Wendy Shay dresses. This is bad and you all need to stop that because lesbians don’t have a look so leave Wendy Shay alone. But I must admit that she has found her style of dressing and that’s good,” he said.



Wendy Shay’s sense of fashion has been questioned by some individuals because it portrays her mostly as a male instead of her true gender identity.

Meanwhile, Wendy Shay has not uttered a word on the claims made by some individuals on social media.







SB/BB



Watch the video below



