Wendy Shay’s ‘bad mouth odour’ post barbaric, badly stinks

Odour is very discomforting. It is a nuisance to the person that exudes the scent as well as to those who, for the sake of survival, are left with no option but to breathe regardless of how unpleasant the smell could be. That is incontrovertible, but the individual who refuses to find a better way of addressing the bad-smelling breath and only seeks to embarrass people with body or mouth odour is as dreadful as the odour. Such individuals do not merit the ‘lady’ or ‘gentleman’ tag.



Admittedly, it is very difficult to tell people they smell as you may be uncertain how their reaction would be. They may already be psychologically distressed and your candid observation could either make or break them. Truth hurts, but certainly, embarrassing the person is not a better alternative although the person’s refusal to seek help could equally be annoying. So, the approach is key. That is not to say diplomacy is always the best way of addressing issues; rather, one must not come across as childish and unintelligent in one’s approach.



On May 8, 2022, Wendy Shay, a musician who has been chorusing ‘Ghana Wake Up’, shared an experience, seeking views on how best to handle a friend that has bad breath. Her tweet was harmless but for a description which has triggered reactions with some persons pointing fingers at people who once worked with the musician as publicists.



“How do you tell somebody who has a MOUTH ODOR (HALITOSIS) without offending Him. One of my publicists had a very bad MOUTH ODOR … I decided to help him and guess what I became his number one enemy,” the tweet read.

Wendy Shay ’s tweet stoked a conversation with many tweeps sharing their experiences and how they handled such situations or how difficult it was to draw the attention of such people. However, it will be erroneous to admit that her intension was to engender a conversation and seek answers. If that were the case, she would not have given a clue to the individual. The details were unnecessary. Clearly, it was a calculated attempt to discomfit a former publicist.

For those who have followed the showbiz industry carefully, especially the Wendy Shay brand, the musician who is barely three years in the game, has not had more than three publicists. Since the post was made, various social media platforms have been awash with names of persons suspected to be Wendy Shay’s target and one can imagine how bad they feel if they do not have a thick skin.



An enemy?



Wendy Shay, in her post, does not only accuse a publicist of having bad breath but also paints a very bad image about the said individual. In her narrative, her ‘caring’ nature did not translate into her becoming a cherished friend; she rather won an enemy for herself although her intentions were right. If that is indeed a worry, does it not seem like the post has muddied the waters, considering that the said individual could now harbour some form of hatred for her for injuring his/her reputation?



To be candid, Wendy Shay refused/failed to use common sense and that is surprising. For a lady who has chalked success in a rough, male-dominated music industry and courted respect regardless of the controversies surrounding her brand, it is expected that she applies wisdom in her utterances instead of putting people’s reputations in jeopardy. A lady does not behave in that manner.

Wendy Shay, wake up!



Bad breath



Almost everyone experiences bad breath once in a while. In most cases, it is caused by bacteria and debris on the tongue. However, for some people, they always have bad breath. Health professionals have said that respiratory infections, dry mouth, smoking, and drugs, among others, could cause bad breath.



While lifestyle changes and home remedies such as avoiding dry mouth, regular brushing of teeth and tongue, and flossing could be a solution, it is advisable to visit the dentist for treatment since it may be an infection.

Waiting for a musician to tweet with malice could cause unease. Seek help now!



