Wendy Shay set to release ‘Enigma’ EP

87926628 Wendy Shay

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian music star, Wendy Shay, has made a social media announcement of her new music project.

Taking to Twitter, today Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, she informed fans the project is an Extended Play (EP) bearing the name ‘Enigma’.

Via a hashtag, she also supplied the release date for the EP as Friday, October 21, 2022.

An ‘enigma’ is defined by the Oxford Learner’s Dictionary as “a person, thing, or situation that is mysterious and difficult to understand.”

Wendy Shay’s latest single is the successful 2022 ‘Survivor’. It is an encouragement to people who have suffered the crippling effects of heartbreak.

