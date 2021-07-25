Wendy Shay shades Afia Schwarzenegger

The conversation around Wendy Shay’s performance at the launch of the 5th Ghana Music Awards UK, unlike previous performances, is not about her costume nor how seductive she appeared, but a dig at Afia Schwarzenegger following a comment the television personality passed some years ago.

RuffTown Records, in June 2018, unveiled Wendy Shay as its newest signee. The development was barely four months after the unfortunate demise of an artiste on the label, Ebony Reigns, who was involved in an accident.



This made critics question why management could not wait for at least, a year, before introducing another artiste.



Bullet, the CEO of RuffTown Records, however, argued that it was necessary because the label feeds several people, hence, putting everything on hold was not ideal.



Having signed a five-year deal with the label, Wendy Shay announced her presence in the music industry with ‘Uber Driver’, a debut which attracted some unfavorable remarks from Afia Schwarzenegger.



“We all know your new signee Wendy Shay will never achieve what Ebony achieved. Her song is not nice, her talent is weak, she lacks confidence, she’s got no style,” Afia Schwarzenegger said on her show at the time.



Three years on and Wendy Shay has become a household name.

Although some say her craft and audience appeal are nowhere close to Ebony’s Wendy Shay has a number of hit records to her credit. She has performed at big events, earned nominations, and won awards.







During Wendy Shay’s performance at the launch of the 5th Ghana Music Awards UK held at La Palm Beach Hotel, Afia Schwarzenegger who had predicted the fall of Wendy Shay could not help but move to the dancefloor to joyously exhibit some moves.



The incident elicited subliminal shots from Wendy Shay who was clad in yellow apparel.



“If you work hard and God blesses you, your haters are going to dance for you,” she said after asking the DJ to pause the music.



