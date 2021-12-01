Wendy Shay slammed for saying Rocky Dawuni used ‘connection’ to secure Grammy nomination

Ghanaian Musicians, Wendy Shay and Rocky Dawuni

Wendy Shay is under heat for insinuating that two-time Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni, secured his Grammy nomination under some dubious means.

In a tweet that sent Ghana Twitter in an uproar, Wendy shay wrote that connection dey pass application which loosely implies that the award scheme is not merit-based.



According to Wendy, filing an application to be nominated is just a mere formality. Adding that, it takes a lot of networking in the music space to be recognized and nominated.



The Rufftown record signee in the tweet pleaded with Rocky Dawuni to direct artists, including herself, steps to take to gain nomination from the Recording Academy.



She wrote in a tweet, “Chairman @RockyDawuni Show us the Grammy way cos connection dey pass application”.



Rocky Dawuni has been nominated in the Best Global Music Album for his ‘Voice of Bunbun’ Vol. 1 at the 64th Grammys. The announcement was made at the official Grammys nomination Livestream ceremony a week ago.

However, social media users disagree with Wendy Shay and feel that proposing that the Grammys is not transparent is an insult to the nominees.



“Hard work pays obaa…Maybe you don’t know @RockyDawuni..Until u start recognizing and revering those who paved the way in the music industry, u will forever remain an area champ. Burna won it and the whole of Africa celebrated him..we didn’t heart its connection but Gh.. daabi da.“



“Arh what do u mean. This is a total disrespect becos u mean that he did it by connections not application of his effort @RockyDawuni come see this.”







