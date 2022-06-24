0
Wesley Kobina to release new track ‘Blazing’

Wesley Beatz Alex.jpeg Wesley featured Kophy Nelly on his new project

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, Wesley Kobina is set to release his latest song on July 1, 2022.

The song titled ‘blazing' features another talented Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kophy Nelly, the 'GINGER' hitmaker.

Wesley Kobina was born on 7th February 1984 and currently holds a Bachelors Degree in Sound Engineering and Electronics.

Wesley is a Recording Artiste who is widely recognised in Europe for his unique voice and melodious sounds.

Also, his songs are streaming and available on Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, Deezer, Spotify among other digital music platforms.

