Western Gospel Awards 2022 nominees announced

The organizers of the annual Western Gospel Awards (WGA22) have unveiled the nominees for the 2022 edition of the prestigious award.
The official announcement was made via a virtual telecast on Kantaka TV and on Social media on the official Western Gospel Awards page on FaceBook on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
The 2022 Western Gospel Awards (WGA22) which will be hosted in Takoradi on the 27th of November this year, has SK. Frimpong, Navah, KDM, Ewuraba Eesi, and other top Gospel Acts as contenders for the Artiste of the Year.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Western Gospel Artiste of the Year
Navah
SK Frimpong
Ewuraba Eesi
KDM
Ruger Quarm
Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year
KDM ft. Navah - Centre of my Life
Mykford ft Koda - Made Nyina (My Everything)
Ruger Quarm ft. Kofi Owusu Peprah - The Name of Jesus
Mabel Love ft. Ruth Adjei - OSOMBO
Ewuraba Eesi ft Nero - The Grace
Etriakor Charles ft Philip Adzale - Doing Wonders
Western Female Vocalist of the Year
Georgia and Georgette
Rhoda Offei
Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi
Ewuraba Eesi
Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year
Georgia and Georgette
Mykford
Ruger Quarm
Eben Richy
Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi
Efua Black
Obaapa Kakra
Etriakor Charle
Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year
Ewuraba Eesi
Theresa Acquah
Rhoda Offei
Obaapa Kakra
Mabel Love
Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi
Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year
EL Manuel
Max Praize
Ruger Quarm
SK Frimpong
KDM
Isaac K Dentu
Western Gospel Song of the Year
KDM - SIN
Ruger Quarm - The Name of Jesus
Mabel Love - OSOMBO
Ewuraba Eesi - The Grace
George Owens - Indebted
Min. Esaw - King of Glory
SK Frimpong - Pentecostal Praise
Navah - Nyamele Mo Ngekyi le
Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year
Apowa Youth Choir
Sixteenth Angelic Choir
Wesleyan Symphonic Choir
Western Instrumentalist of the Year (Technical)
Corbina Saah
Godfred (Ekueme)
Terry String
Richmon Kojo Quarm
KingDee
Bright Cobb
Best Choreography / Mime Group of the Year
FNDP Academy
Dramatic Arts Ministry
Dream Team
Victory Dancing Stars
Western Male Vocalist of the Year
EL Manuel
Ruger Quarm
Navah
Vincent Nyarko
Mykford
Etriakor Charle
Western Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year
Kenneth (Skyy Power)
Nana Ohene Appiateawaa Sikapa (Big FM)
Prince Macasford (Owass fm
Vincent Nyarko (Kyzz FM)
King Mesh (Radio 360)
Ebenak (Connect fm)
Western Gospel Radio/TV Show of the Year
Sunday Best - Beach fm
Gospel Avenue - Amanfo fm
Big In The Afteroon - ( Big fm)
Life & living - (YFM)
W'ayeyi Mbre - (Kyzz fm)
Gospel 360 - (Owass fm)
Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year
Tsie-Eli Worshipers
Divine Worshippers
Blazing Altars
High Tuned Gospel Crew
Ministers of Life
Breakthrough family Ministries Choir
Glory Zone Choir
Grace Choir
Western Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year
Mykford
Eben Richy
Min. Esaw
EL Manuel
Navah
Kofi Ayeyi
Etriakor Charle
Western Best Lyrical Content of the year (Technical)
Georgia and Georgette - The Lords Song
Max Praize - Spirit Life
Eben Richy - Ahye Mebo
Vincent Nyarko - Mother Ghana
Etriakor Charle - Doing Wonders
Western Producer of the Year
Ruger Quarm
Jake Beatz
BB.M
Western Songwriter of the Year
KDM - SIN
Ewuraba Eesi - The Grace
George Owens - Indebted
Eben Richy - Ahye Mebo
Isaac K Dentu - Your Grace
Ruger Quarm - The Name of Jesus
Western Gospel Music Video of the Year
KDM - Wo Yie
Mabel Love - OSOMBO
Ewuraba Eesi - The Grace
David Koomson - Wo Se Ayeyi
George Owens - Indebted
Isaac K Dentu - Your Garce
Efua Black - Oye Jesus
Western Best Blogger of the Year (Technical)
Zhikay's - (gospel2me.com)
Ali Hashim - (hashimnews.com)
Nana Kwesi Coomson - (233times.com)
Ngosraba Ekow Yankey - (ghministers.com)
Kofy Jesse - (kofyjesse.com)
Kwame Davor - (gospelhauz.com)
The Western Gospel Awards (WGA) is an annual award to honor and celebrate individuals who have excelled in the gospel industry, in the Western Region.
The prestigious award was founded by Prolific GH.
Western Gospel Awards always has in attendance numerous celebrities, politicians, journalists, actresses, and actors in the Western Region and its environs to grace the occasion.