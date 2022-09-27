0
Western Gospel Awards 2022 nominees announced

Western Gospel Awards 2022 WGA annual award to honor and celebrate individuals who have excelled in the gospel industry

Tue, 27 Sep 2022

The organizers of the annual Western Gospel Awards (WGA22) have unveiled the nominees for the 2022 edition of the prestigious award.

The official announcement was made via a virtual telecast on Kantaka TV and on Social media on the official Western Gospel Awards page on FaceBook on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

The 2022 Western Gospel Awards (WGA22) which will be hosted in Takoradi on the 27th of November this year, has SK. Frimpong, Navah, KDM, Ewuraba Eesi, and other top Gospel Acts as contenders for the Artiste of the Year.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Western Gospel Artiste of the Year

Navah

SK Frimpong

Ewuraba Eesi

KDM

Ruger Quarm

Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year

KDM ft. Navah - Centre of my Life

Mykford ft Koda - Made Nyina (My Everything)

Ruger Quarm ft. Kofi Owusu Peprah - The Name of Jesus

Mabel Love ft. Ruth Adjei - OSOMBO

Ewuraba Eesi ft Nero - The Grace

Etriakor Charles ft Philip Adzale - Doing Wonders

Western Female Vocalist of the Year

Georgia and Georgette

Rhoda Offei

Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi

Ewuraba Eesi

Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year

Georgia and Georgette

Mykford

Ruger Quarm

Eben Richy

Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi

Efua Black

Obaapa Kakra

Etriakor Charle

Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year

Ewuraba Eesi

Theresa Acquah

Rhoda Offei

Obaapa Kakra

Mabel Love

Ruth Ackaah - Gyasi

Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year

EL Manuel

Max Praize

Ruger Quarm

SK Frimpong

KDM

Isaac K Dentu

SK Frimpong

Western Gospel Song of the Year

KDM - SIN

Ruger Quarm - The Name of Jesus

Mabel Love - OSOMBO

Ewuraba Eesi - The Grace

George Owens - Indebted

Min. Esaw - King of Glory

SK Frimpong - Pentecostal Praise

Navah - Nyamele Mo Ngekyi le

Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year

Apowa Youth Choir

Sixteenth Angelic Choir

Wesleyan Symphonic Choir

Western Instrumentalist of the Year (Technical)

Corbina Saah

Godfred (Ekueme)

Terry String

Richmon Kojo Quarm

KingDee

Bright Cobb

Best Choreography / Mime Group of the Year

FNDP Academy

Dramatic Arts Ministry

Dream Team

Victory Dancing Stars

Western Male Vocalist of the Year

EL Manuel

Ruger Quarm

Navah

Vincent Nyarko

Mykford

Etriakor Charle

Western Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year

Kenneth (Skyy Power)

Nana Ohene Appiateawaa Sikapa (Big FM)

Prince Macasford (Owass fm

Vincent Nyarko (Kyzz FM)

King Mesh (Radio 360)

Ebenak (Connect fm)

Western Gospel Radio/TV Show of the Year

Sunday Best - Beach fm

Gospel Avenue - Amanfo fm

Big In The Afteroon - ( Big fm)

Life & living - (YFM)

W'ayeyi Mbre - (Kyzz fm)

Gospel 360 - (Owass fm)

Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year

Tsie-Eli Worshipers

Divine Worshippers

Blazing Altars

High Tuned Gospel Crew

Ministers of Life

Breakthrough family Ministries Choir

Glory Zone Choir

Grace Choir

Western Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year

Mykford

Eben Richy

Min. Esaw

EL Manuel

Navah

Kofi Ayeyi

Etriakor Charle

Western Best Lyrical Content of the year (Technical)

Georgia and Georgette - The Lords Song

Max Praize - Spirit Life

Eben Richy - Ahye Mebo

Vincent Nyarko - Mother Ghana

Etriakor Charle - Doing Wonders

Western Producer of the Year

Ruger Quarm

Jake Beatz

BB.M

Western Songwriter of the Year

KDM - SIN

Ewuraba Eesi - The Grace

George Owens - Indebted

Eben Richy - Ahye Mebo

Isaac K Dentu - Your Grace

Ruger Quarm - The Name of Jesus

Western Gospel Music Video of the Year

KDM - Wo Yie

Mabel Love - OSOMBO

Ewuraba Eesi - The Grace

David Koomson - Wo Se Ayeyi

George Owens - Indebted

Isaac K Dentu - Your Garce

Efua Black - Oye Jesus

Western Best Blogger of the Year (Technical)

Zhikay's - (gospel2me.com)

Ali Hashim - (hashimnews.com)

Nana Kwesi Coomson - (233times.com)

Ngosraba Ekow Yankey - (ghministers.com)

Kofy Jesse - (kofyjesse.com)

Kwame Davor - (gospelhauz.com)

The Western Gospel Awards (WGA) is an annual award to honor and celebrate individuals who have excelled in the gospel industry, in the Western Region.

The prestigious award was founded by Prolific GH.

Western Gospel Awards always has in attendance numerous celebrities, politicians, journalists, actresses, and actors in the Western Region and its environs to grace the occasion.

