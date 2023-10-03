What Blakk Rasta and Afia Schwarzenegger said about E.T Mensah and Theresa Kufuor’s death

The late Theresa Kufuor, the late E.T Mensah, Blakk Rasta and Afia Schwarzenegger

The demise of two great personalities in the political space in Ghana, former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor and former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah has saddened most Ghanaians.

Some celebrities in the creative arts industry have reacted to the death of the two astute personalities on how they served the nation.



GhanaWeb brings you what media personality, Blakk Rasta and controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger said in reaction to the demise of E.T Mensah and Theresa Kufuor.



1. Blakk Rasta



The controversial radio personality who was saddened by the news expressed his frustration over how politicians involved in milking the country through corruption and the citizens would have to bear the consequences.



He also said that may they (E.T Mensah and Theresa Kufuor) go to hell and be sodomized if they were part of the corrupted politicians in the country.



“In the interim, we lost the former first lady of Ghana, Madam Theresa Kufuor and we also lost the man that my very good brethren ‘Gyata’ (Sam George) unseated right there inside Ningo-Prampram, E.T Mensah. Please, may they go to heaven if they were good people but if they were part of dirty politrickcians, may they go to hell, and may Satan sodomize them,” he said.

He further stated, “In this country when people die, they all of a sudden become great people, ‘oh they were so good, we don’t talk evil about the dead’ if it’s a dirty dead man like Sir John, they must go to hell. They must be told that yes their soul will go to hell and satan will continue to sodomize them.



“We have no decency when it comes to dead, wicked people. I want to believe that these people were truly good people. I am not in the position to wear the crown of the judge,” Blakk Rasta said while speaking on the UrbanBlend show which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



2. Afia Schwarzenegger



Controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger expressed her gratitude to the late Theresa Kufuor for her service and dedication to the country as a nurse and midwife.



“Good night, Aunty Theresa..Rip Madam... Ghana is grateful for all you did for this great nation as a Nurse, Midwife and our lovely 1st lady.”



On the late Enoch Teye Mensah, Afia Schwarzenegger urged Ghanaians to pray as the month of October is full of surprises.

“Hon ET Mensah is dead. Rest in Peace Sir. Indeed, this October is loaded with shockprises..Remember to pray.”



Here is a brief profile about both deceased individuals:



Theresa Kufuor



Former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor was also reported dead.



The retired nurse and midwife was the wife of the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, President John Agyekum Kufuor.



She died at the age of 87 on Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days to her 89th birthday, the report added.

Having tied the knot on September 8, 1962, the two barely three weeks back celebrated their 61st anniversary as a couple.



Enoch Teye Mensah



Enoch Teye Mensah, a former Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament was confirmed dead.



The leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) died aged 77 on the evening of October 1, 2023, in South Africa after battling ill-health for some time.



Popularly known as ET Mensah, the former lawmaker also served as a Minister for Education and Sports at different points.



The accountant by training was an MP from January 1997 till January 2017, when he was defeated in the NDC primaries by the current MP for the area, Sam Nartey George.

