What Bulldog said about Shatta Wale’s mother’s homelessness saga

This is why Bulldog pleading with Shatta Wale’s mother

Bulldog touches on Shatta Wale’s mother’s abandonment claims



Shatta Wale’s mother bemoans ill-treatment from son



Shatta Wale’s manager, Bulldog, has pleaded with the dancehall artiste’s mother to call off the radio interviews and resort to settling her son’s issues at home.



Bulldog who initially declined to speak about issues surrounding Shatta Wale’s mother’s homelessness said it is wrong for her to wash her son’s dirty linen in public.



According to him, the fact that Shatta Wale even rented an apartment for his mother and got her a vehicle proves that he is not as irresponsible as many Ghanaians perceive.

He added that Shatta Wale’s mother should be protecting her son’s hard earned reputation and not throwing him into the ‘lion’s den’.



“Two couples have fought with each other. What is important is that you ask each of them if they still love each other. If they both say yes, let them deal with their problems. There are some issues that are not meant to be out in the public. This is a mother. A mother should be protecting their kids no matter the situation. She needs to be patient because in this context, Shatta had already rented a place for her and it has expired. It isn’t that he has never done anything for his mother. The woman drives a car, it was Shatta who bought the car for her. She still uses the car.



As for what Ghanaians are saying, they should stop because nobody knows what ensues in our homes. These issues are meant to be settled among the family no matter the situation,” he stated during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz.



Asked whether Shatta Wale’s mother has a temporal place of abode ever since she was kicked out of her house, Bulldog said;



“I can’t tell but she should be patient. Whatever the case, Shatta cannot call someone else’s mother as his and his mother also cannot call someone’s son as her’s. If his mother is watching I’m pleading for her to let us settle this at home.”

Background



Shatta Wale’s mother, Ms. Elsie Avemegah, has vented out her frustration in series of radio interviews after claims of being kicked out of her rented East Legon apartment in which she lived for six years.



In a number of revelations, Shatta’s mother disclosed that she was abruptly kicked out of the apartment her son presented to her as her own.



Ms. Avemegah said she was thrown out because one day the landlord resurfaced and claimed that the rent has expired.



Shatta Wale’s mother who claimed to be currently residing in a bush around Kasoa said all efforts to reach her son has proved futile.

“How can an old woman like me, over 60-years-old woman be roaming about the streets with polythene looking for a place to sleep? If night falls I become worried because there is no place for me to sleep. Anyone feeding my son with bad counsel should stop because I am really suffering. For three weeks I have been in a mess.



“The security prevented me from entering the house. Those around him feeding his mind with lies should stop it. I haven’t done anything to Shatta to deserve this treatment. I am really hungry. Currently, I am living in a bush around Kasoa. For the past five years, I haven’t set my eyes on my son,” she earlier stated.



Watch the video below



