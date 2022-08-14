5
Menu
Entertainment

What Charlotte Osei said about Bridget Otoo's private wedding

Charlotte Osei 3deqh.png Former chairperson Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former chairperson Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei has sent her best wishes to newly married, Bridget Otoo and her husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh.

The celebrated broadcaster on Saturday, August 13, 2022, tied the knot at a private ceremony in Takoradi in the presence of family and selected guests.

Madam Osei who might have not made it to the wedding took to her social media pages to write a special message to her good friend, Bridget.

The post read: "Congratulations my very dear @Bridget_Otoo. Wishing you both lots of happiness and joy in the years ahead. Plenty love."

"Congratulations my dear Bridget Otoo - @bridget_otoo. This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvelous in our eyes. May the years ahead be blessed and beautiful. Plenty love," she wrote in a separate post on Facebook.

Serwaa Amihere, Lydia Forson, and Roland Walker were spotted at the wedding in videos and photos that made runs on social media on Saturday.

Check out the post below:







OPD/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
Prempeh I: The 26-year-old King who protected the Ashanti sovereignty
Massive shake up to hit GRA
Related Articles: