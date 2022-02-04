What Dela of 'Odo' fame has been up to

Dela is back with a single titled 'Pour Some Sugar

Dela releases 'Pour Some Sugar'

The 3rd edition of TV3 Mentor did not only birth stars, but it also left a lasting impression on the minds of viewers with the display of talents, and the production of records that introduced the contestants and their respective regions to viewers of the show.



'Dela, Erico, Faya; yɛbrɛ mo Mentor 3 fila' like others, became an anthem and still reverberates a decade and a half on. The 2007 classic tune bears the markings of a truly simple, yet remarkably catchy record with its infectious chorus.



From the Greater Accra was Dela, a slim, dark lady who made a mark on the music reality show with her adorable attention-grabbing vocals and stage performances.



Many years on and Dela has numerous masterpieces to her credit including; 'Odo', 'Fever', 'Let Me Go', 'Fa Me Ko', and her latest 'Pour Some Sugar' which is produced by Kuami Eugene.

After exiting Mentor, Dela, an alumnus of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, having acquired formal education in the field of marketing coupled with her verve of providing quality services, worked with Auto Plaza Limited (premier distributors of Hyundai in Ghana) as the Sales Manager for a period of eight years (2008 - 2015).



She proceeded to Japan Motors serving as Senior Sales Consultant for two years (2015 - 2017).



Dela is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Pinus Business Solutions as well as the Brands Manager of Silver Star Auto Ghana - sole distributors of Mercedes Benz, Peugeot, and Citroën in Ghana.



"I love cars so much and no matter what I do, I can’t stop selling cars", she said in an interview with GhanaWeb.







The product of Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School runs So Me Nsa Foundation, a non-governmental organization fighting poverty through a number of initiatives including; providing educational support, quality healthcare, and access to basic social amenities to less privileged children in society.

Dela has been with Kojo Antwi since 2004 performing with the music maestro at most events he’s graced.



As she releases 'Pour Some Sugar', Dela hopes to continue climbing the ladder of success through what she loves and knows how to do more than anything; making great music.



"I know my fans have missed me and I'm ready more than ever to give them good music. Trust me, 'Pour Some Sugar' is just a tip of the iceberg", she said.



