What Ghanaian celebrities are saying about Wizkid’s absence from the Accra Stadium concert

These Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to Wizkid's absence at the Accra Stadium concert

Scores of Ghanaian celebrities have shared their varied opinions on Wizkid’s absence at the just-ended Accra Sports Stadium concert, where he was the headline artiste.

There have been massive reactions from patrons and netizens, particularly on social media, following the news that the Nigerian singer failed to show up on stage after 12 hours of keeping over 5,000 attendees waiting.



Social media, particularly Twitter, has witnessed all manner of severe backlashes targeted at Wizkid following the development, which many have described as insensitive on the part of the singer.



Some Ghanaian celebrities who have also been keeping tabs on the ‘interesting subject’ have stormed social media with their two cents.



While some of these personalities have utterly condemned Wizkid’s conduct, others insist that he should be given the benefit of the doubt.



However, the Nigerian superstar has expressed his apology to Ghanaians for his failure to fulfil their expectations.



“I apologize to everyone who made the effort to come out for me [on Saturday night. I was charged up, and looking forward to doing this show. Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high-quality show that my fans deserve,” parts of his statement shared on Twitter read.

On the other hand, the show's promoters, Live Hub, have accused Wizkid of “breaching his contractual obligation”.



Read the comments below:





The country is in a crisis, things are tough so when people save their 300/500 cedis for a concert just to be happy for a few hours, the least you can do is honour that, make them forget their problems even if it’s just for a few hours, don’t stress them out! #WizkidLiveAccra — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) December 11, 2022

Whenever I tell you people that the disrespect you allow and laugh at, can be done to you, you fix your mouth to like chofe to attack me… — miss forson (@lydiaforson) December 11, 2022

EB/BOG