What Ghanaian celebrities wore at AMVCAs 2022

AMVCA GH 3 Ghanaian entertainment personalities at AMVCAs

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pascal Aka wins big at AMVCA

Juliet Ibrahim turns heads at AMVCA

Zynnell Zuh dazzles in a golden gown at AMVCA

This year's Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) came off at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island on May 14 with all the top stars in the movie industry present.

The red carpet of this year's awards witnessed some of Ghana's finest filmmakers and actors stepping up in style to make the nation proud in Nigeria.

Deserving moviemakers took home various awards for their hard work. The night also witnessed Ghanaian film director, Pascal Aka being adjudged winner of Best Soundtrack with his 2020 movie 'Gold Coast Lounge'.

The likes of Juliet Ibrahim, Zynnell Zuh, Sika Osei, Adjetey Anang, Kojo Boakye, and Pascal Aka were among the best dressed for the night.

Juliet and fashionista, Nana Akua Addo's outfits were undoubtedly among the overall favourite looks at this year's AMVCAs.

Nigeria's Stan Nze and Osas Ighodaro emerged winners of Best Actor and Actress in a Drama respectively.

Check out the outfits below:

Juliet Ibrahim



Nana Akua Addo



Zynnell Zuh

Adjetey Anang and Juliet Ibrahim



Pascal Aka



Sika Osei



Joselyn Dumas

