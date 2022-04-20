What Lydia Forson wore to Rita Dominic's traditional marriage

Actress Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, on Tuesday represented the country in style when she graced the traditional marriage of Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike.



Rita has tied the knot in a star-dubbed wedding that created a buzz across social media platforms.



Lydia, an old friend of the bride brought life to her emerald green asoebi designed by 'Anasimba By Zita' to fit her body.

In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, the celebrated actress who is currently in Imo State, Nigeria mentioned that she couldn't miss Rita's wedding for anything in this world following the special invitation.



"When @ritadominic said “ I’d love my Ghanaian sister to be there”, she didn’t have a to say much else," read the caption of her photos.



Lydia's outfit showed a little bit of skin with her deep-cut v neck gown that portrayed all her curves.



Reacting to her photos, Claudia Lumor, Stephanie Benson, Sama Mumin, and Selly Galley commented that she understood the assignment.



The wedding teamed ReelDeel22, had in attendance Nigerian stars including Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo, Joke Silva, Mimi Linda Yina, Mercy Eke, Onyii Alex, Vivien Chidera Okafor, Hilda Dokubo, Lilian Afegbai and many more.

