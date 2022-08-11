What Maame Ode said about her late husband that ‘shocked’ Delay

Media personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso, known widely as Delay, has sat with Maame Ode, a Ghanaian traditional singer cum dancer famed for her 'Nnwonkoro' performance, for an interview on the Delay show.

Maame Ode, born Abena Ode, in the said interview opened up about her personal life, job and family.



Excerpts from the said interview have been shared widely on social media pages following some controversial assertions made by Maame Ode when she appeared before Delay.



One of the many controversial statements she made on the show that has got viewers and Ghanaians talking was when she sarcastically told the host that consoling her on the death of her late husband was needless.



Apparently, Delay shared some solidarity messages with her on the passing of her better half.



"Accept my sympathy, I learnt your husband is dead. It's been how long now?" Delay questioned in an attempt to commiserate with Maame Ode.

However, in a swift response, Maame Ode brushed aside Delay's sympathy message, saying no amount of solidarity words can bring back a man who died two years ago.



"Oh Maame, don't bother yourself, he's dead and gone," she reacted sarcastically.



Stunned at the response, Delay asked why Ode felt it was unimportant to share her thoughts. She retorted, "So how long will people continue to mourn? Whether you sympathize with me or not, he's dead, it won't change anything."



