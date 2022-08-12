What Nana Aba Anamoah has said about Lyrical Joe as he battles Amerado

Nana Aba Anamoah

Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has touted the prowess of Lyrical Joe on the back of the ongoing lyrical war between the rapper and colleague Amerado.

As music lovers dissect the diss songs each of the rappers has released in the battle for supremacy, the journalist has opined that Lyrical Joe is skilful and deadly.



“This Lyrical Joe guy is lethal,” her tweet, Thursday, read.



In the last couple of days, Amerado and Lyrical Joe have been unleashing diss songs targeted at each other. The two have showcased their talents, poohpoohing the craft of the opponent while trumpeting their expertise.



Background to the beef



After Amerado was crowned Best Rapper at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards, Lyrical Joe released a song to express his displeasure at the organisers, stressing that even Amerado knows he did not deserve the award, GhanaWeb recalls.

Although some expected Amerado to reply at the time, he refused to. He stated on ‘Kyibom’ that he was busy with his album, a reason he did not reply to the diss track. And now that he is ready for the war, he will not take it easy on Lyrical Joe, hence, the back-to-back diss songs.



Amerado has so far released 'Kyibom', 'Ponky Joe', 'Sin No More' and 'Lyrical Josephine'.



Lyrical Joe, on the other hand, has released 'Baboon', 'Mute', 'Kwabena Numbers' and 'Abaduaba Ameliar'.





