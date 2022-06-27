What Pastor Ighodalo said about late wife Ibidun after remarrying

The founder and presiding pastor of the Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo who was married to the late Ibidun Ighodalo, an ex-beauty queen and an event planner has described his late wife as a phenomenal giver.

Pastor Ighodalo, in a recent interview with Chude heaped praises on his late wife as he opened up regarding what led to his second marriage.



“She was a phenomenal people person. She was a phenomenal lover of people. She was a phenomenal problem solver. She was extremely generous. Even till the day she died, she was given out money to different kinds of people, issuing checks,” he said.



Recall that the man of God lost his wife Ighodalo in 2020 following a protracted illness and stated that he had no intentions of remarrying.



However, almost two years after the passing of his wife, Pastor Ighodalo has married another wife.



In an exclusive interview with Chude, the pastor stated that his initial intention was that he would not remarry but the elders of his church insisted that he must remarry.

The man of God also stated that he followed the advice of the church elders and married another wife after following the due protocols.



He described his late wife Ibidun Ighodalo as a complete and virtuous woman and stated that he was deeply saddened when she passed away. He furthermore added that it was almighty God that consoled him after her death.



Watch the video below:



