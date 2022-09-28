What Sonnie Badu has said about Asamoah Gyan's exclusion from Black Stars

Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has made a case for the inclusion of Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars team for the World Cup in Qatar.

In a Facebook post on September 27, the singer observed that the ‘jama’ session which Asamoah Gyan frequently led played a crucial role in building team spirit.



He said since Gyan left, the morale which the celebrated striker brought has left the camp. Sonnie Badu maintained that the qualification of Black Stars to the World Cup may well have come on the back of luck having miraculously eliminated West African rivals, Nigeria.



He said Asamoah Gyan should be included in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming tournament before he is snatched for punditry duties.



“Soccer or football is off and on the pitch. Ever since he left the morale is gone. Who did he hand over the “Jama” singing to? It was all part of building the team sprit… I don’t know what has gone on, but he is needed before a pundit from super sport grabs him for the World Cup …



“Someone will say but we qualified against Nigeria without him , well hold on , That game was a no brainer .. I fear Ghana vrs IvoryCoast or Cameron but Ghana Nigeria has a history, luck is always on our side .. lol,” Sonnie Badu wrote on his Facebook page.

It will be recalled that Asamoah Gyan in an interview with BBC last month indicated his intention to play at the 2022 World Cup.



The comment by the football legend spilt heads as some argued that he will be of great help to the team with his experience whiles others argued that he is not fit to compete.



However former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu backed Asamoah Gyan’s intentions.



Atsu who took to social media and tweeted, "Honour @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 with his last wish."



Gyan is Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup with six goals and has played at three World Cups since 2006.

Gyan last played for the Ghana national team in 2019 at the AFCON where the Black Stars exited at the Round of 16 stage.



The striker last made a competitive appearance for Legon Cities in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



