What Stephanie Benson told a UK-based portal

Popular Ghanaian songstress Stephanie Benson has in an interview with Express.co.uk touched on her lifestyle. The musician responded to how she has been able to maintain a healthy body despite being over 50 years.

Here’s how the website reported the story captioned: Mum of five looks 20 years younger with 5 minute routine - 'You can't beat it'



Turned away from bars because she couldn't prove how old she was, 51-year-old Stephanie has always looked a lot younger than her age. In conversation with Express.co.uk, she shared her top diet, exercise, skincare and fashion secrets to maintaining a youthful look.



Stephanie exclusively told Express.co.uk: "I don't remember a time when, without makeup, I've actually been seen as the mother.



"So what I started to do is when I went out with my children, I put on makeup and I overdid it - but even that didn't work for me one day.



"We went to a restaurant all of us together and the chap came and gave my daughter the bill."



On another occasion, Stephanie tried to go into a bar with one of her daughters only to be turned away - while her 31-year-old daughter was allowed in.



Stephanie has certainly hit the gene jackpot when it comes to her looks, but she has also shared a few helpful hacks for graceful ageing.



Having come second at a Miss Figure competition shortly after giving birth, Stephanie said: "I've always been very, very active, always pushing my body to the limit."

The mum of five spends between 20 minutes and an hour and a quarter exercising every day, alternating between yoga, boxing and lifting weights.



Speaking about boxing, she said: "You can't beat it. Honestly, I think everybody should do boxing."



As for weight lifting, Stephanie believes this kind of exercise is particularly important for women as they get older, due to a reduction in muscle mass.



"I feel that as you get older you need to use weights more so than cardio.



"Obviously if you get older your body will sag, but without weights, it will be worse."





While Stephanie is evidently passionate about exercise, she emphasised that even just doing five minutes of something can be extremely beneficial for the body."When I don't feel like it, I just go downstairs and do five minutes of boxing.

"You really can work out for five minutes, 10 minutes a day and it will still have an impact on your body."



Just a few minutes of stretching is also a great way to stay supple and young, according to the singer.



She continued: "Stretching is vital before you do any kind of weight - you're not really as repairable as a 25-year-old."



In addition to exercise, Stephanie makes sure to eat her way to a toned physique and young looking skin.



She told Express.co.uk: "I eat everything only in moderation. I am not an overeater."



But when she does get those inevitable cravings she has strategies in place.



Rather than deprive herself of something - "because that's the worst thing you could do" - she lets herself have just a little bit of the perhaps unhealthy food.



After buying a bar of chocolate, for example, she will break off a few squares to eat and keep the rest in another room to avoid overindulging.

Skincare is also a big factor when it comes to keeping Stephanie young.



She gave readers her top piece of advice: "I don't have any super foods but what I do is I drink a lot of water, three litres of water a day, just keep sipping.



"I see it in the clarity of my skin, the plumpness, and I never get zits.



"My eyes also look a lot brighter as well."



As for the products Stephanie uses, she tends to opt for skincare on the pricier side, however is also a fan of inexpensive brand Simple.



She continued: "Toner is a must, exfoliating is vital and moisturiser is crucial - but it doesn't have to be expensive as long as it has hydrating ingredients."



And with her skincare, diet and exercise basics covered, how does Stephanie like to dress in order to maintain a young and sprightly vibe?



"I don't think about what I should wear to suit my age - I never do that.

"I buy what I feel and what suits me and what I think and works for me, and I'm lucky enough to have children who are very quick to tell me when something doesn't work.



"So I don't dress to look youthful because I feel youthful, so I dress how I feel."



Stephanie believes that there is no handbook for how to dress at any age.



She recommended to others: "Look at yourself in the mirror and understand your body shape, and then whatever you have in your wardrobe, take pictures in it and have a look."



