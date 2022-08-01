What Tracey Boakye’s father told the groom before handing her over

Tracey Boakye with her father and the groom

For a father that unequivocally cherishes her daughter, his concern is how she would be treated by the man the seeks her hand in marriage after the wedding ceremony. And so, as Tracey Boakye’s father escorted the bride down the aisle and gave her away to the groom, the father had a request.

“Take good care of my princess,” Tracey Boakye quotes her father who donned a colourful Kente cloth for the marriage ceremony to have told Frank Badu Ntiamoah, the groom.



The actress and artist got married on July 28, 2022, in Kumasi. Dubbed #Francey22, the event was attended by some notable personalities in the arts and entertainment industry.



The ceremony which had filmmaker Kofi Asamoah as the event producer was climaxed with a dinner on Saturday, July 29, 2022. On these occasions, the likes of Kwabena Kwabena, Piesie Esther, Brother Sammy, Obaapa Christy performed to entertain the guests who danced their hearts out.



On Sunday, Tracey Boakye shared a video of herself kissing her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, before heading to church for their thanksgiving service.



Wearing a beautifully sewn white dress she matched with her husband's white kaftan, Tracey gave social media users a look into her happy life days after her marriage.



The post she shared was captioned, “Day 4: We’re Ready for church. Thanksgiving service. Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah.”

Just when some thought the celebrations were over, the couple had a party after the thanksgiving service.





BB