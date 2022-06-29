'What are you afraid of?' - Bridget Otoo questions Akufo-Addo after chaotic protest

Bridget Otoo

Arise Ghana demonstration turns violent

At least 29 protesters have been arrested



Police says 12 officers were injured by protesters



Seasoned media personality, Bridget Otoo has questioned the rationale behind the decision to prevent pressure group, Arise Ghana from carrying out its demonstration to protest against the high cost of living.



According to the outspoken journalist, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) government has no moral right to prevent citizens from protesting even at the Jubilee House. She recounted how the NPP in opposition were allowed to stage demonstrations at the Flagstaff House and its environment.



In a Twitter post, she wrote, “When the Npp went on the Wongbo Demo they were allowed to go all the way, there was the occupy flagstaff house with no issues, Dumsor must stop etc.. What exactly is @NAkufoAddo afraid of? Why is he not allowing citizens to use the very routes he used as an opposition leader ?”

The police on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 fired tear gas to disperse members of the Arise Ghana movement as they protested in Accra over the high cost of living in the country.



The demonstrators were wielding placards with inscriptions such as “Mr President, where is our money?” and “We are tired of you and your government”.



Some of the protesters pelted the police with stones and other objects as security officers fired tear gas in the commotion at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



According to police reports, 12 police personnel were injured in the clash. The incident happened following the police decision to not allow the demonstrators use a preferred route.



Meanwhile, the police arrested at least 29 demonstrators on Tuesday, June 28 for their alleged involvement in the clash and riots that occurred, an official statement from the Ghana Police Service revealed.

“The police have arrested 29 demonstrators for their participation in violent attacks on the police and some members of the public including school children during the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra,” the police spokesperson, chief superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said in a statement.



Check out Bridget Otoo's post





EAN/BB