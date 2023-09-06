What celebrities are saying about Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from NPP flagbearership race

Some celebrities have shared their varied opinions on the subject

Massive reactions have accompanied Alan Kyerematen’s act of ‘pulling out’ of the NPP flagbearership race and celebrities have also waded into the ongoing discussion.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful announced his decision to step down on Tuesday, August 5, 2023, in a statement that went viral on social media, amidst shock and disappointment from Ghanaians.



“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honorably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” parts of the press statement read.



Mr. Kyerematen who placed third in the party’s August 26 special delegates conference said he opted out of the race following the intimidation of agents.



He also said the race seems to be deliberately structured to favour one of the candidates.



However, some netizens have insisted that he should have persevered to the end, while others have supported his decision.

Celebrities including Serwaa Amihere, Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Aba Anamoah, and others have also shared their varied responses to the development.



Check out their posts below:





Alan's story in the NPP can be summarized as unmet potential but his reasons for quiting the flagbearer race make for interesting analysis — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) September 5, 2023









