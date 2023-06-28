What celebrities are saying about Sarkodie’s response and Yvonne Nelson’s latest rants

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

More tweets are pouring in, in reaction to Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson’s earlier allegations.

On Wednesday 28, 2023, social media users woke up to a track titled ‘Try Me’, in which Sarkodie refuted Yvonne Nelson’s claims that he rejected her, caused her to abort their baby, and later abandoned her.



This triggered Yvonne, who has since stormed social media with ‘back-to-back’ rants targeted at the rapper.



However, netizens, particularly celebrities, have stormed social media with various reactions to the development which has once again ‘crashed’ the internet.



While some are hilariously reacting to it, others have taken time to carefully dissected the rapper’s lyrics and declared their stance on the matter.



Sarkodie’s reply

Sarkodie released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is his intended response to Yvonne Nelson’s claims.



One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.



However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.



Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing the victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.

Yvonne Nelson’s rants



After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson has stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.



She has since been tackling the lyrics and responding to the parts that hurts her the most.



I had to Google Cuban Link. Sark no try. ???? pic.twitter.com/k74zcPlvqD — OB Amponsah (@OBAmponsah_) June 28, 2023









