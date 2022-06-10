What celebrities are saying about Sonni Balli’s death

Sonni Balli

Ghanaian celebrities have taken to their social media platforms to express shock and grief over the sudden death of Dancehall legend, Sonni Balli.

The music giant born Sonny Kwabena Akoanor died on Thursday, 9 June 2022.



While the family is yet to break its silence on what the cause of his death was, reports are rife he died following a cardiac arrest.



Sonni Balli was born on 6 June 1982. He was the first of three children. While alive, the Dancehall star recounted how his parents always hoped he would grow to be a medical doctor. However, at the age of 9, Sonni began singing in the choir of his church.



His decision to take on a career in music was met with fierce opposition from his parents, however, at the age of 17, against the wish of his parents, he teamed up with popular music producer Nana King.



Some of his popular songs include; Elaale, Love my Ex, The Truth, when you are gone, Ebor su.

Here are messages of shock, tributes, and condolences that celebrities released on hearing about Sonni Balli’s death.



Captain Planet 4X4



“Sonni Balli, rest well champ”



Kofi Cephas



“Another lost for the industry. RIP @SonniBalli”

Ebenezer Donkor (NY DJ)



“Bro. Why? Damn. Yo @SonniBalli, talk to me, tell me it’s a lie”



Caroline Sampson



“It’s true…hmmm”, she tweeted responding to Ebenezer Donkor.



Here are the tweets,

Sonni Balli ???? Rest Well champ. pic.twitter.com/UNKhROQEbR — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) June 9, 2022

Another lost for the industry! RIP @SONNIBALLI — Kofi Cephas (@youngcephas) June 9, 2022