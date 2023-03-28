0
What celebrities have said about the ‘Kamala Harris-kente inspired’ podium

KAMALA HARIS PODIUM2.png Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris delivering her welcome address

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media went wild after chancing on the stage mounted for the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, to deliver her welcome address at the Kotoka International Airport, in Accra.

Kamala Harris touched down in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the company of her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and other top US officials.

Her visit has been discussed on both traditional and social media and one thing that has gone unnoticed is the stage mounted for her.

Asides from the red carpet, every other thing including the stage and the banisters were adorned in kente cloth.

The design has been thoroughly criticized by critics who have described it as loud and irritating.

Judging that a better job could have been done, they have argued that the designs are ‘eye piercing’, just by the glance of it.

Some outspoken celebrities have also shared the same assertion.

EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
