What celebrities wore to 3Music Awards ‘22

KiDi with Cina Soul; Jay Foley; Joe Mettle with Luigi Maclean

The 5th edition of the 3Music Awards came off at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on March 26, 2022, and saw celebrities grace the occasion with beautiful outfits.

It was the first time in three years the event was being held following the COVID-19 pandemic. The last two editions were held virtually, hence reverting to a live show with audience was a relief for many who thronged the venue in the best apparel.



Unlike other events, there was, for the first time, a preshow that encompassed the Red Carpet dubbed ‘Drip Carpet’ and musical performances from some artistes. These celebrities were hosted on the Drip Carpet to project what they wore to the event and their designers.



In the case of the gentlemen, some donned suits, kaftan while others were stunned in casual wear. The ladies were mostly in gowns.



As usual, questions were thrown at them as regards their assessment of the industry, what they have been up to, expectations for the night as well as predictions.



The Drip Carpet was hosted by MzGee, Jackie, Bliss King, and Victoria Lebene.