What happens on the Dubai desert at night

Credit: Dubai Dunes Tourism LLC

Resounding applause exudes from an excited audience after a hot fire show, captivating belly dance and a display of eye-popping moves intended to make an evening blissful and leave a lasting impression.

Darkness is conquered with lights illuminating the four walls of the edifice, bringing out beauty and putting a spotlight on it.



The setting is a classic spot in the Dubai desert named Sorana Camp, created for the purpose of entertaining persons touring the zone.



As relaxing as it is, the moment offers tourists the opportunity to rest their muscles after a crazy cruise on the vast desert that hosts camels.



The dancers perform in turns and intermittently, music is played at the venue that comes in the form of a structured village with a touch of modernity.



Where there is entertainment, there is business and so there is a display of art pieces for sale alongside ornaments and other related products.

Dubai is famous for contemporary sightseeing attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building as well as its desert.



A number of activities happen in its desert including quad biking and



sandboarding.



