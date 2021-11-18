What happens to toll workers and hawkers? - Nana Aba Anamoah quizzes

Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah

Motorists in Ghana will no longer be required to pay tolls, this directive took effect today, Thursday, November 18, 2021.



Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta made this known in parliament during the presentation of the 2022 Budget.



News of the closure of all toll booths in the country has been greeted with mixed reactions with many wondering what the future holds for persons who used to work at the various toll booths in the country.



Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb questioned the government's new directive.

She wrote, "So what happens to the toll booth workers? Oh! The hawkers at the booths too."



Reading the 2022 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Ofori-Atta stated: “Mr Speaker, our roads need fixing. Our roads are being fixed. It is true that more roads have been fixed and are being fixed over the last five years than any relative period in the entire history of our nation. We even want to do a lot more. That is why for decades, Government after Government imposed and maintained tolls on some public roads to raise funds for road construction and maintenance. This is the situation in many countries...To address these challenges, the government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately after the Budget is approved. The toll collection personnel will be reassigned. The expected impact on productivity and reduced environmental pollution will more than offset the revenue forgone by removing the tolls."







