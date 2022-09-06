What impact have you made in the lives of your large followers? - Blakk Rasta jabs Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, undoubtedly, is among Ghana's musicians with the largest fanbase.

The Shatta Movement family have for years dedicated their lives to their icon and supported the growth of his music, but according to reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta, the SM boss has failed to make a positive impact on their lives.



Blakk Rasta called out Shatta for enriching himself and also bragging about his expensive diamond and gold pieces of jewellery, whereas his fans wallow in poverty.



Speaking on The Lowdown with Ismail Akwei on GhanaWeb TV, Blakk Rasta argued that celebrities should live responsibly due to the large number of people who look up to them, most importantly, Shatta Wale.



"Celebrity, that word simply means that somebody who is celebrated...ask yourself, am I worth celebrating? If yours is to follow politicians and push them into power to come and cheat those same people you are singing against. I heard some so-called celebrities say that I am not the one to train people's children. Yes, you might be right, but you have a responsibility...for me, I will be so ashamed if, at the end of the day, my music doesn't bring positivity that will change the nation. Then why am I here?



"You have a lot of following what are you doing with it? That is why I keep talking about Shatta Wale time after time. You supposedly have a huge following, but what are you teaching that following? It is about insults and fooling all over the place. That is all that you are doing.

"I have this gold chain, I have that necklace, I have this and so what? Show business must come with a certain level of responsibility. You say the people who support you are in the ghetto, but do they have that? You can take money and buy a diamond necklace, but the people who support you don't even have proper water to drink," Blakk apprehended the popular dancehall musician.



In his interview on GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta promised never to wear expensive diamond necklaces like some of his colleagues.



He gave this reason: "If I wear a piece of necklace that is made of diamonds and my key supporters are those who are in the ghetto suffering... I must be seen doing something for them before I can do something even for myself."



